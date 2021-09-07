Greg Abbott Says He’s Now Getting Over 90,000 Hate Messages, Instagrams, and Letters a Week!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 7 September 2021

image for Greg Abbott Says He’s Now Getting Over 90,000 Hate Messages, Instagrams, and Letters a Week!
As a young boy growing up in Rattlesnake Shit, Alabama, Abbott had a collection of over 7,000 photos of Adolf Hitler.

RACIST RIVER, Louisiana – (Satire News) – The governor of Texas was in the little town of Racist River, Louisiana, where he was speaking before a gathering of the white, racist, extremist group known as The Proud Boys.

The rally took place in a WalMart parking lot and reporters estimated that the crowd numbered somewhere between 17 and 21 individuals, who were mostly dressed in Nazi attire and averaged 12.5 tattoos each.

One PBer yelled out that he wants for Abbott to run for president in 2024.

Greg the Douchebag, as millions of the good and decent people of the Lone Star state call him, has become the most hated person in the entire country, even surpassing Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson, and Jim “The Naked Wrestler” Jordan.

Abbott reportedly has more nicknames than Mitch "The Moscow Bitch" McConnell, including shithead, egg plant face, asshole, swamp creature, and old little pee-pee.

In a Related Story. Abbott is denying that he purposely ran over a little, old, blue-haired, 91-year-old lady with his wheelchair.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
assholeGreg AbbottMcDonalds

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more