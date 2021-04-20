No Mystery About Harry

It seems Harry made it to Great Britain for his 99-year-old grandfather's funeral and had to go into quarantine. 100%, high marks for Harry. But how did he manage to escape LA? And for one whole week? Did he have to wear an ankle cuff?

Wife Meghan didn’t make the trip to her husband’s 99-year-old grandfather’s funeral because she is pregnant and due in two months. However, she did fly to New York six weeks before Archie was born to attend a baby shower.

A baby shower or a funeral, six weeks or two months, it’s best that she remain at home. And what a perfect opportunity for the brothers William and Harry to get together for a beer and celebrate having had such an extraordinary individual for a grandfather and to also celebrate Granny's 95-year-old birthday.

Make it a crypt party with all the children and grandchildren and Granny. The group would celebrate both Philip's life and Granny's 95-year-old birthday.

The Duke of Edinburgh lived an extraordinary life and was a positive beacon for the family, the nation, and the world. Prince Philip managed to make it to a glorious 99 years. A celebration with a beer-blast party should be in order. Make it a yearly anniversary event. Bring out the Oom-pah band with men performing in kilts.

Happy Birthday and Congrats to Philip for a life well-lived.

So Harry gets back to LA a few days later than expected. It isn't as though he's a souffle.

Read more by this author: