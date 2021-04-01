Joe Biden's Dog To Attend Trump University

President Joseph Biden’s dog, the Major, has been enrolled in the now-defunct Trump University.

The Old Trump University has diversified, announced Ivanka, as the new PR director and spokesperson for the school. She added a need to empower more dog owners with proper dog training for their dogs.

“Yeah,” added Donald Jr.

“What is this f——king s——t,” Melania questioned. “A Trump Dog University? This won’t help me to become Prince Harry’s next wife.”

"Whatever," said Ivanka.

“Yeah,” added Donald Jr.

It seems Major has a few issues with his teeth and is constantly chasing Secret Service agents up White House trees. However, he never exercises this kind of behavior when the President is around. When Biden's around, Major behaved more like Lassie than Rambo.

“Major doesn’t need Trump University,” announced Joe Biden. "Pull his application."

So Eric Trump got a steak. He tied a string to it. Threw it over the White House fence. Then Major came barreling out of the White Hous, and Eric pulled the string with steak attached right into a waiting SUV with the Trump Dog University logo painted on the side.

Major finished off the steak-like pronto, and with the doors closed, proceeded to tear apart the inside of the SUV. Next, he then headed for the driver’s compartment.

With Eric’s ear between Major’s teeth, Eric hit the brakes, stopped the SUV, and opened all the doors. Major jumped out and raced back to the White House.

Trump Dog University made a new announcement. The plan is to empower more cat owners with Trump Cat University.

“Yeah,” said Donald Jr.

“What is this more s——t?”

