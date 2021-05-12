Infamous Spoofer gets out of the right side of the bed and is still 'PISSED OFF!'

Call Jaggedone a grumpy old bastard, I do not care, but these 'little' irritating things in our daily lives 'piss me off!'

1) People parking outside of allocated parking places at supermarkets because they cannot fucking walk 2 meters further, and then block exits!

2) Hoarders grabbing toilet paper, buttholes!

3) Empty tin cans thrown out of cars that litter our countryside by ignorant, mostly young, hypocritical morons who scream about environmental disasters!

4) Loud, fucking noisy neighbours who believe they live alone on the planet!

5) German car driving maniacs bombing across German motorways doing over 200 KMH with their fat BMW's, Audis, Golf GTI's, and Mercs! Fuck off idiots you are potential murderers!!

6) Young morons who grab seats on buses and trains and let OAP's stand! Plus, the fact, they put their filthy stinking sneakers on opposite seats! Kick em out!!

7) Stupid, fucking wannabe celebs who have no fucking talent, get their pathetic noses on TV, or social media, and are adored by millions all over the planet! What the hell is going on???.

8) Neymar, ballet dancing, £200 million Brazilian footy player, who falls over like a feather in the wind if an opponent breathes on him! Other over-paid, footy stars, who scream as if they have been hit by an express train, then get up ten seconds later as if nothing has happened, FUCK OFF big time!

9) Facebook fucking Ads!!! I despise, hate, and never allow on my site! Get rid of the shit, Zuckerberg, you have enough billions!

10) This world, and this moment in history, especially morons with their conspiracy theories about Covid19, protestors protesting about fuck all hoping to get their ugly visages on TV! FUCK OFF BIG TIME! Go and wipe patients butts in intensive care who cannot breath without supplementary oxygen and, are dying all over the planet!!

So, that was just 10, I could write a fucking book if I wanted too!