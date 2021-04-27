Lots of money going into the Disney remake of the Sunset Boulevard film, which hopefully (fingers crossed) will star Prince Harry Mountbatten Windsor and Meghan Markle Mountbatten Windsor. She would perform the Gloria Swanson role while Harry in the Bill Holden role.

They need the money as both are out of work and just purchased a 9-bedroom, 16-bathroom, $14.7 million home. That's one giant monthly mortgage.

While the Bill Holden role was rather one-dimensional and required little acting ability, Harry should be able to walk straight through that role and into the swimming pool without much coaching.

The Gloria Swanson role, on the other hand, will be more of a challenge for Mrs. Mountbatten Windsor, as her performances in the television series Suits only required memorizing lines and knowing where to stand.

While waiting for her staircase scene and his swimming pool scene, there’s a substantial amount of dialogue going on back and forth with the butler. In the original Sunset Boulevard film, that role was performed by Austrian actor Eric Von Stroheim.

The butler role in the Mountbatten Windsor version is up for grabs, with Brad Pitt as the most likely, and Meryl Streep a close second. She can do anything.

To cut costs, actor and this time film director Clint Eastwood suggested using the 9-bedroom, 16-bathroom Montecito mansion belonging to the Windsors for the new Sunset Boulevard film set. Adding, they had to pay for those 16-bathrooms someway.

“Think of the resale value, and there’s already a swimming pool.”

Fingers still crossed.

