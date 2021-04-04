Micro News site changing its name to Megan's Opinion - I say what I like and I like what I say

Chutney on the Fritz's Micro-news site has changed its name to Megan's Opinion - I say what I like, and I like what I say.

The site, run since 2006 by Raymond Ving and his good lady wife Maureen, has seen a down-turn in its fortune during the pandemic.

'Yes', said Raymond, sadly 'Ever since March 2020, we have had no tales about Brian Asshat throwing his shoes in the street, or Thomas Johnson losing his nerve every time he sees Sarah Fitzmaurice in the streets, and with it being a public access news site, we also take comments from members of the public.

'It is all very well Colin from the Allotment telling us about his plans for his Strawberry's, but then in the comments section below, we have Megan telling us all about her preferences in the world of preserves. We know everything she thinks about music, literature, politics. For years, people have been telling her that she should get her own blog rather than using ours, but she won't listen.

'In the end', piped up Maureen, 'this seemed to be the most logical thing to do really'.

We tried to contact Megan for her opinion, but ironically she was completely silent on the matter.