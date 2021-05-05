Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Agreed To Host Their Very Own Afternoon Talk Show

LOS ANGELES – (Satire News) – The Bravo Network has just confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have agreed to be the hosts of an afternoon talk show.

A representative for Bravo stated that the title of the couple’s talk show will be An Afternoon Delight With The Duke & The Duchess.

Harry and Meghan recently gave Pico de Gallo of Tittle Tattle Tonight an exclusive interview at a local Macho Paco's Taco Casa Restaurant.

De Gallo revealed that the royal couple really enjoyed the all-you-can-eat guacamole and the pineapple-flavored flour tortillas.

Harry and Meghan were asked what they love the most about America. Harry quickly replied he loves the fact that, unlike England, the United States hardly has any fog.

He then added that he has become addicted to chicken tenders pizza, double-stuffed hot dogs, diet sopapillas, and Whataburgers.

Meghan remarked that she too is a big fan of Whataburgers, and noted that she loves the dozens of cooking shows on the cable networks like Cooking With Dozens and Dozens of Ingredients, Barbecuing Isn't Just For Meat, and Grillin’ and Chillin’ With Ricky Gervais.

The Duke and the Duchess have stated that guests on their first week will include Scarlett Johansson, J.Lo, LeBron James, Vice-President Kamala Harris, and the Rolling Stones.