Giggle-End’s Island: Starring Sleepy Joe Biden And Kamala “Giggles” Harris

Funny story written by Dr. Billingsgate

Saturday, 23 January 2021

image for Giggle-End’s Island: Starring Sleepy Joe Biden And Kamala “Giggles” Harris
Everyone happy?

BILLINGSGATE POST: Now that Sleepy Joe Biden and Kamala “Giggles” Harris have landed on Giggle-End’s Island (Washington), it’s not too farfetched to note the comparison of Sleepy Joe as Gilligan (Bob Denver) and Kamala as Ginger Grant played by sexpot, Tina Louise.

Here we go with the theme song:

Just sit right back and you'll hear a tale,
A tale of a fateful trip
That ended up shipwrecked
And caused the vote to flip

Now, this is the tale of our castaways
They're here for a long, long time.
They'll have to make the best of things,
It will be an uphill climb.

Kamala and her Skipper too
Will do their very best
To make fellow liberals comfortable
In their Commie-Pinko nest.

No phone, no lights, no motor car,
not a single luxury,
They will make sure America
Becomes like Califor-ni-a.

So join us here each week my friends,
You're sure to get a smile,
From two stranded castaways
Here on Giggle-End’s Isle.

Dr. Slim: “Makes you want to go back to the good ole days of Marxism.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. Don’t you just love Kamala’s silly giggle? How do you spell ‘Gravitas?’”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

