Biden Names Major Amos B Hoople Secretary Of Defense

Funny story written by Dr. Billingsgate

Monday, 11 January 2021

image for Biden Names Major Amos B Hoople Secretary Of Defense
Major Amos B Hoople

BILLINGSGATE POST: EGAD FAP! After having his first choice for Secretary of Defense, General Lloyd J Austin III, dumped for being part of the feared Industrial-Military Complex, President-Elect Joe Biden nominated his second choice, Major Amos B Hoople, to fill this important post.

Major Hoople, who has never held a position of this magnitude, is considered a compromise choice. Once known for being an integral part of the last bulwark of defense against the encroaching Bolshevik hordes, he drifted into the fickle fog of obscurity once the Soviet Union fell into the dustbin of history.

Given to lengthy speeches, Major Hoople is known to use near-archaic expressions like “EGAD” and “DRAT”. The Major is often heard mouthing such non-words as “FAP”, “AWP” and “KAFF”. His favored mode of communication is long-winded discourses about his astonishing experiences, mostly lies, that nobody takes seriously; making him the perfect choice for the position because he mirrors the President-Elect.

With these credentials, it is almost a mortal lock that House Speaker Nancy Poozleosi, will proceed with forcing her fellow Democrats to approve of him.

Dr. Slim: "It’s about time that Major Hoople got his chance to dismantle the military."

Dirty: "Yo, Dude. His motto is: 'Smoke this, asshole.'"

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Joseph BidenMajor Amos B HoopleNancy PoozleosiSecretary of Defense




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more