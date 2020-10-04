Scott Baio is Making A Documentary on President Trump Titled The Man Who Really Should Be King

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Sunday, 4 October 2020

Since catching the Coronavirus, Trump's orange hair is now white, his complexion is no longer orange, and he looks 91.

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – The Tinsel Town Times Tribune is reporting that Scott Baio, one of Trump’s biggest little ass-kissers, is making a documentary on the 45th president.

Baio was interviewed by LaTuna LaTundra at his Hollywood Hills home, Casa Chachi.

Scott, who is an avid collector of squirrel nuts and professional sumo wrestling trading cards, told LaTundra, that he has admired the President ever since DJT first started dating Marla Maples.

Baio said that, years ago, he had a crush on two hot, sexy actresses: Donna Mills and Marla Maples.

He told LaTundra that he has two pet sardines, which he named after his dream girls, Donna and Marla.

Scott got the idea for doing a documentary on his idol Trump when he was watching an episode of “The Housewives of Intercourse, Pennsylvania”.

The former co-star of the 70s sit-com "Joanie Loves Chachi" hopes to have the documentary entitled “The Man Who Really Should Be King” out by Pearl Harbor Day, December 7.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
ChachidocumentaryDonald TrumpScott Baio

