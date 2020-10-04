President Trump is Now Being Given The Experimental Drug Hydrixafibalosis

BETHESDA, Maryland – (Satire News) – President Trump's personal physician, Dr. Yang Fu Fi, has just informed the news media that the President has been given a brand new experimental drug that was recently developed high in the Andes mountains of Bolivia.

The drug, known as Hydrixafibalosis, has so far had a 77% success rate on rats, woodpeckers, and skunks.

Dr. Fu Fi pointed out that he feels that Trump, being as ornery as he is, could possibly fight off the dreaded Trumpapalooza virus within 17 days.

The good doctor did point out that the drug does have three side effects.

One, Trump’s hair is going to turn shocking pink. Two, his hands are going to get even smaller than they already are, and three, Hydri will definitely affect the brain gene that causes one to lie.

Dr. Fu Fi said that after Trump recovers, he will physically no longer be able to lie; which he pointed out will really and truly be a damn good thing.