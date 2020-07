The Power of Prayer

The footballer stood and crossed his chest

God was on his side

He looked up to the heavens

Where angels do abide

He ran up to the penalty spot

Filled with religious pride

He scuffed the ball, fell on his arse

And kicked the bugger wide

... And became an atheist

I see that I need to make this up to 100 words, so here goes. This is just a poem, so I hope you will find a space for it in one of your Spoof sections. That's 92 words now so only a few to go... Ah, 102.