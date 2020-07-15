Hull City Boss Grant McCann: "We Were Better In Second Half"

Written by Monkey Woods

Wednesday, 15 July 2020

image for Hull City Boss Grant McCann: "We Were Better In Second Half"
Humbled - McCann on his way home from the game

It was a difficult night for all connected with Hull City last night, as the Tigers bumbled, stumbled, and tumbled to an extraordinary 8-0 defeat at the hands of fellow-strugglers, Wigan Athletic, but boss, Grant McCann was still able to pick a positive from the game.

Grasping at a lone straw, he said:

"We were better in the second half."

By the time the second half arrived, however, Hull were already 7-0 down, and their fans watching on TV were in shock.

City, who have won only one of their last 18 games, have sunk from just outside the play-off positions in January, to the relegation zone, and now look odds-on favourites to fall into League One.

McCann said:

"We started fairly well, and kept them at bay for 60 seconds, but after that first goal, we gave ourselves a mountain to climb."

He went on:

"Leaving the first half aside for a minute, I thought we tightened things up, defensively, after the break. We looked fairly solid, and they only scored one more. There was a definite improvement."

McCann's team selection and tactics have long been criticiised by City fans, and he knows it. But he was optimistic about his team's final two games, at home to Luton, and then away to play-chasing Cardiff:

"We'll have a look at the video, and see what went wrong. We'll analyse the mistakes, if there were any, and try to put them right on the training ground. We'll dust ourselves down, and go out and give it our best shot. If we play to the best of our ability, there's no reason we can't get out of this."

One City fan said:

"If it wasn't portraying them in a bad light, I'd say McCann is a clown."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Football (Soccer)Hull City FC

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more