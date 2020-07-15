Hull City Boss Grant McCann: "We Were Better In Second Half"

It was a difficult night for all connected with Hull City last night, as the Tigers bumbled, stumbled, and tumbled to an extraordinary 8-0 defeat at the hands of fellow-strugglers, Wigan Athletic, but boss, Grant McCann was still able to pick a positive from the game.

Grasping at a lone straw, he said:

"We were better in the second half."

By the time the second half arrived, however, Hull were already 7-0 down, and their fans watching on TV were in shock.

City, who have won only one of their last 18 games, have sunk from just outside the play-off positions in January, to the relegation zone, and now look odds-on favourites to fall into League One.

McCann said:

"We started fairly well, and kept them at bay for 60 seconds, but after that first goal, we gave ourselves a mountain to climb."

He went on:

"Leaving the first half aside for a minute, I thought we tightened things up, defensively, after the break. We looked fairly solid, and they only scored one more. There was a definite improvement."

McCann's team selection and tactics have long been criticiised by City fans, and he knows it. But he was optimistic about his team's final two games, at home to Luton, and then away to play-chasing Cardiff:

"We'll have a look at the video, and see what went wrong. We'll analyse the mistakes, if there were any, and try to put them right on the training ground. We'll dust ourselves down, and go out and give it our best shot. If we play to the best of our ability, there's no reason we can't get out of this."

One City fan said:

"If it wasn't portraying them in a bad light, I'd say McCann is a clown."