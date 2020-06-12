Commercial for Hydroxychloroqen, with President Trump standing in a Right Maid drugstore, at a counter, without a mask.

Do you have concerns about mild memory loss related to aging or illness? Hydroxychloroqen is the number 1 pharmacist-recommended memory support brand. Also, some people say that it can prevent the COVID-19 virus. I don’t know. Who knows? My people tell me you can find it in the vitamin aisle in stores everywhere, although Ivanka, I think, might be opening up a new line of Hydroxychloroqen. In China or the Philippines? I can’t remember. So try Hydroxychloroqen for a healthier brain, and a better--maybe longer?--life.

Side effects may include blistering, peeling, loosening of the skin, blurred vision or other vision changes, chest discomfort, pain, or tightness, bad hair, cough or hoarseness, orange urine, decreased urination, Adjectival Impairment Syndrome, defective color vision, orange face, diarrhea, difficulty breathing, difficulty reading briefs, headache, inability to show empathy, dizziness or ranting, fast, pounding, uneven heartbeat, dictatorial impulses, swollen or painful glands, and a fixation on Joe Scarborough.

Now put those Trump bucks to work and Make America Great Again! God Bless!

The President holds up a Bible, upside down.