Meteorologists Warn That an Asteroid the Size of Seattle is Heading For Mar-a-Lago

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 12 June 2020

image for Meteorologists Warn That an Asteroid the Size of Seattle is Heading For Mar-a-Lago
This is a recent photo of the Asteroid (nicknamed "Bunker Boy") that is heading straight for Mar-a-Lago.

BANGOR, Maine – The East Coast Meteorological Council has just issued a report that should strike fear in President Trump.

The ECMC has said that an asteroid the size of Seattle is heading directly for Mar-a-Lago, Florida, Trump’s Southern White House.

ECMC Chief Director Mickey Mutterfelt, has stated that the asteroid has the capability of totally destroying Trump’s mansion, and the only thing that will remain will just be the memory of how it once looked.

When told about the council’s report, Trump, in typical Trumpian arrogance replied, “Those ECMC losers are nothing but losers who always lose.”

He then pointed out that several years ago they predicted that Hurricane Placido was going to hit South Carolina and it ended up hitting North Carolina.

Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi recently stated that November can’t get here quick enough

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

