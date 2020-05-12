Trump: Kentucky Could Make Battleships

AP--The Defense Production Act to order U.S. manufacturers to make equipment to fight the Coronavirus has been rejected by President Trump. He called on governors to make the masks, swabs, testing chemicals, and ventilators, so shortages of these supplies will be corrected.

Indeed, he says that, mandating Governors to provide these supplies is a constitutional issue. He explained, “We have a federal system which mandates that the states do this. Roosevelt was wrong in ordering factories to convert from domestic manufacturing. If I had been President then, I would have had the states building ships, aircraft carriers, tanks, planes, and guns. My beautiful intuition tells me that Kentucky would have been super at making battleships.”