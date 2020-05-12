Trump: Kentucky Could Make Battleships

Written by Keith Shirey

Tuesday, 12 May 2020

image for Trump: Kentucky Could Make Battleships
Explains Federalism

AP--The Defense Production Act to order U.S. manufacturers to make equipment to fight the Coronavirus has been rejected by President Trump. He called on governors to make the masks, swabs, testing chemicals, and ventilators, so shortages of these supplies will be corrected.

Indeed, he says that, mandating Governors to provide these supplies is a constitutional issue. He explained, “We have a federal system which mandates that the states do this. Roosevelt was wrong in ordering factories to convert from domestic manufacturing. If I had been President then, I would have had the states building ships, aircraft carriers, tanks, planes, and guns. My beautiful intuition tells me that Kentucky would have been super at making battleships.”

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Donald Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more