Trump Could Have Saved Valet, Secretary From Virus

AP-- Sporting his trademark red 2020 campaign hat with the slogan “Keep America Great,” yesterday the president repeatedly second-guessed and waved off the actual medical professionals standing next to him.

Later, concerning medicine, “I like this stuff. I really get it,” Trump boasted to reporters during a tour of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

Then he tweeted that it would no longer be necessary for medical doctors Anthony Fauci and Deborah Brix to appear with him at press briefings. “Why do I need them or any other doctors?

“My intuition is better than their scientific knowledge. Well, now, my valet and Mike Pence’s press secretary have tested positive for the coronavirus. I told my and Pence's people to inject Clorox laced with brass cleaner, but they wouldn’t listen. So sad.”