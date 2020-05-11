Trump Could Have Saved Valet, Secretary From Virus

Written by Keith Shirey

Monday, 11 May 2020

image for Trump Could Have Saved Valet, Secretary From Virus
Intuition better than medical doctors

AP-- Sporting his trademark red 2020 campaign hat with the slogan “Keep America Great,” yesterday the president repeatedly second-guessed and waved off the actual medical professionals standing next to him.

Later, concerning medicine, “I like this stuff. I really get it,” Trump boasted to reporters during a tour of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

Then he tweeted that it would no longer be necessary for medical doctors Anthony Fauci and Deborah Brix to appear with him at press briefings. “Why do I need them or any other doctors?

“My intuition is better than their scientific knowledge. Well, now, my valet and Mike Pence’s press secretary have tested positive for the coronavirus. I told my and Pence's people to inject Clorox laced with brass cleaner, but they wouldn’t listen. So sad.”

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Donald Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more