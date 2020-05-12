President Trump Has Just Stepped on Beyonce’s Toes

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The president may have just done gone and stepped smack dab in a pile of horse droppings, as they say down in Fort Worth.

Trump was asked by a reporter with Afro Sheen Magazine about his son Barron’s name and how unusual it was.

Trump became offended and asked the reporter for his name.

“Mr. President, my name is Yodelle Denzel St. Bling.”

“Well Yodi, at least I gave my son a real name, and not the name of a crayon and a plant."

“Meaning what, Mr. President?” he was asked.

POTUS responded by saying that he wondered why Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z would name their little girl Blue Ivy.

He said it’s not like there were no real names left.

When he was told that Beyoncé has about 61 million Facebook followers, he instantly turned a darker orange, and said that he did not mean to offend her.

“Too late, sir” he was told by St. Bling.

Beyoncé, has some of the most devoted, dedicated, and very protective fans of anyone in America. They are known collectively as Beyonce’s Beehive.

CNN's Don Lemon has said that Beyoncé's strongly loyal fans can make President Trump look like a piece of Massachusetts seaweed, in just three musical notes.