Three White House Maids Spill The Beans on President Trump

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 12 May 2020

image for Three White House Maids Spill The Beans on President Trump
Three White House maids may quit and write a tell-all book on President Trump and his weird goings-on.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A White House maid who asked that her name not be released, said that chaos is reigning supreme in La Casa Blanca, as J.Lo calls the house at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The White House maid revealed that the president has taken to yelling at the top of his lungs at all hours of the day and night.

In fact, she and two other maids have said that, if he calls them peasants one more time, they are going to quit, and collectively write a book revealing all kinds of juicy stuff that “El Rey” (the King), as the maids call him, has done.

One of the maids even hinted that she has taken lots of photos of “Trumpy”, including many of him in his red MAGA boxer shorts.

Another of the maids said that, a few weeks ago, she caught a glimpse of POTUS as he was coming out of the shower, and it was all she could do to keep from throwing up at the sight of his little, itty, bitty pee-pee.

The maids have said that White House physician, Dr. Yang Fu Fi, says that White House staff members are contracting the COVID-19 flu virus left and right.

The doctor stressed that he has told the president how important it is for him to wear a medical mask, protective gloves, and, in his case, even a condom.

Meanwhile, the three maids have announced that they will all start wearing haz-mat suits while on duty at the White House.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Boxer ShortsDonald TrumpWhite House

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more