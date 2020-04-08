The Last Of The Limericks - Sayonara

Written by Dr. Billingsgate

Wednesday, 8 April 2020

image for The Last Of The Limericks - Sayonara

BILLINGSGATE POST: Regretfully, unless these limericks receive better placement in The Spoof, they will be last Lewinsky/Kaczynski limericks of the series. Writers of limericks have never been given their due. Even the Bard of Avon was dismissed as a second rate poet when he attempted to write using this abba rhyme form.

The Last Limericks:

Hillary, Slick Willy and Kaczynski
All knew the powers of Lewinsky
How she pouted and bartered
Till the cigar warmed her ardor
Easing the way for Willy to Slipinski.

Although not gay, straight or narrow
Willy was crooked to the marrow
So how was Ms. Lewinsky to know
That for Kaczynski's letters to blow
Someone had to say, "Sayonara”?

Slim: “Sayonara adds a nice ring to a final limerick.”

Dirty: Yo, Dude. I left my ring in the bathtub.”

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Hillary ClintonKaczynskiMonica Lewinsky




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more