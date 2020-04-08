The Last Of The Limericks - Sayonara

BILLINGSGATE POST: Regretfully, unless these limericks receive better placement in The Spoof, they will be last Lewinsky/Kaczynski limericks of the series. Writers of limericks have never been given their due. Even the Bard of Avon was dismissed as a second rate poet when he attempted to write using this abba rhyme form.

The Last Limericks:

Hillary, Slick Willy and Kaczynski

All knew the powers of Lewinsky

How she pouted and bartered

Till the cigar warmed her ardor

Easing the way for Willy to Slipinski.

Although not gay, straight or narrow

Willy was crooked to the marrow

So how was Ms. Lewinsky to know

That for Kaczynski's letters to blow

Someone had to say, "Sayonara”?

Slim: “Sayonara adds a nice ring to a final limerick.”

Dirty: Yo, Dude. I left my ring in the bathtub.”