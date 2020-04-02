Limericks That Link The Unabomber And Monica Lewinsky Together

BILLINGSGATE POST: As inexplicable as fate is, two totally unrelated people were tied together by their unusual names. Ted Kaczynski gained his notoriety as the Unabomber a number of years ago. As you probably remember, Monica Lewinsky was the intern in the Oval Office who put a smile on the face of President Clinton.

Perhaps it’s not fair that their names be linked by a form of bawdy verse that contains three long and two short lines rhyming aabba. But here goes:



There once was a gal named Lewinsky

Who played on a flute like Stravinsky

"Twas Hail to the Chief"

On this flute made of beef

That stole the front page from Kaczynski.

Said Clinton to young Ms. Lewinsky,

"We don't want to leave clues like Kaczynski,

Since you made such a mess,

Use the hem of your dress

And please wipe that stuff off your chinsky."

Lewinsky and Clinton have shown

What Kaczynski must surely have known

That an intern is better

Than a bomb in a letter

When deciding how best to be blown.

Slim: “Fate is indeed inexplicable.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. I wonder if they have ever met.”