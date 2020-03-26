We're all having a bit of a grim time of it at the moment, but think on! - some folks have a grim time of it all the time !

Yes, you might think that things have got a little dark and depressing for you during the current health crisis, but 'dark and depressing' is a way of life in Yorkshire, and we love it all the more forrit.

To ease your pain, however, here's a piece of crap I put together, or mostly stole, from summat I saw on Facebook.

I've called it Yorkshire 'Flu

Yorkshire 'Flu



If tha's gotta little sniffle

An thi throat is sore as well

If tha's findin breathin trickeh

An thi muscles 'urt like 'ell

Then, tha's likely got Corona, but

Tha shun't worry, reet enough

Cuss them that ales from Yorkshire

A med a better stuff

Keep thi sen hydrated

Wee a potter Yorkshire Tea

An a pint'a two a John Smith's

Ar, tha'd better mek that three

Then, in a week, tha'll feel reet grand

Tha'll be reet back at thi best

Tha can go aht in't oppen dales

In thi flat cap an thi vest



Woods 2020