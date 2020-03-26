We're all having a bit of a grim time of it at the moment, but think on! - some folks have a grim time of it all the time!
Yes, you might think that things have got a little dark and depressing for you during the current health crisis, but 'dark and depressing' is a way of life in Yorkshire, and we love it all the more forrit.
To ease your pain, however, here's a piece of crap I put together, or mostly stole, from summat I saw on Facebook.
I've called it Yorkshire 'Flu
If tha's gotta little sniffle
An thi throat is sore as well
If tha's findin breathin trickeh
An thi muscles 'urt like 'ell
Then, tha's likely got Corona, but
Tha shun't worry, reet enough
Cuss them that ales from Yorkshire
A med a better stuff
Keep thi sen hydrated
Wee a potter Yorkshire Tea
An a pint'a two a John Smith's
Ar, tha'd better mek that three
Then, in a week, tha'll feel reet grand
Tha'll be reet back at thi best
Tha can go aht in't oppen dales
In thi flat cap an thi vest
Woods 2020