Investigative reporters have been asking the same question: What does Donald Trump do all day?

The answer was confirmed. Trump doesn't do very much of anything.

He gets up in the morning, puts his makeup on, does his hair, tweets, eats breakfast, and watches Fox news. Then he'll snack again, tweet some more, phone pals, take calls. He falls asleep during his daily National Security briefing, but stays awake learning about the latest Hollywood scandal, eats lunch and tweets.

Evening, time for a social event. Eats a midnight snack in bed, watches reruns of The Apprentice, and with the TV on, falls asleep. Secret Service remotely turn off the TV.

The next day is pretty much the same. If he has a news briefing, he is prepped, nods his understanding, is given notes, walks to the press room, delivers an opening statement with agonizing apprehension, then motions for the first question.

His staff, sitting at the side of the room, have fingers, arms and knees crossed, hoping for the best.

Maybe an explosion or two, followed by petty name-calling, leaves the podium, might go back to the Oval Office, or board Air Force One and fly down to Florida and Mar-a-Lago.

Trump is the same individual who decided that the coronavirus would be terminated on Easter Sunday, because Easter Sunday is such a special day.

Because Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ? Suddenly, he's turned to the good book and is religious? This from the guy who had unsafe sex with a porn star just weeks after his wife had his child!

Or, instead, is the termination of coronavirus precautions a guise for the resurrection of Big Business and Wall Street for his pals?

If the coronavirus is ignored, and lockdowns terminated, people will intermingle and die, particularly older people. Word's circulating that older people have lived long enough. Grandparents should be the first to go to their heavenly reward. This is as thoughtless as it is repugnant, however it's acceptable to Trump supporters.

Donald Trump, in his 70s, a grandfather ten times over, doesn't do much.

After you, Mr. Trump!

