Casualty And Holby City Doctors And Nurses To Assist NHS In Battle Against Bug

Written by Moys Kenwood

Wednesday, 25 March 2020

image for Casualty And Holby City Doctors And Nurses To Assist NHS In Battle Against Bug
Some doctors playing 'Blockbusters'

As the situation in the UK's beleaguered hospitals approaches a critical state, the government has stepped in, and asked the staff of both Casualty and Holby City to help out in their battle.

The BBC, which has control over the doctors and nurses in the shows, has agreed, and they will be deployed to hospitals where the need is greatest.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with BBC bosses at Downing Street today, and said that he was well aware of how much experience and knowledge 33 series of Casualty had to offer, and also praised Holby City for its realism.

Charlie Fairhead and Connie Beauchamp from the former, and Ric Griffin and Jac Naylor from - conveniently - the latter, all attended the meeting, and said they would do whatever they could to assist medical staff in the country's moment of need.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

