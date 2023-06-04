Jennifer Lopez is returning to American Idol

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 4 June 2023

Now that there are rumblings regarding the three judges on "American Idol," and those rumblings say that Katy "The Simon Cowell Clone" Perry my be getting her fine looking ass kicked off the show.

It is no secret that Katy changed like an Amazonian chameleon into a holy terror ala the original mean machine, Simon Cowell.

Info guru, Andy Cohen, is hinting that the Latina firecracker from the Bronx, Jennifer Lopez will be returning to the show.

During this past season, Miss Perry kicked host Ryan Seacrest in the crotch, she bit one of the auditioning contestants, and she called fellow judge Luke Bryan a backwoods bumpkin.

When fellow judge Lionel Richie noted that he did not hear Katy say that, Luke yelled out that it was because he had gone to the bathroom to sneak a smoke and take a swig of VaVaVoom Vodka.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
American Idoljennifer lopezKaty Perry

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more