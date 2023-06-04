Jennifer Lopez is returning to American Idol

Now that there are rumblings regarding the three judges on "American Idol," and those rumblings say that Katy "The Simon Cowell Clone" Perry my be getting her fine looking ass kicked off the show.

It is no secret that Katy changed like an Amazonian chameleon into a holy terror ala the original mean machine, Simon Cowell.

Info guru, Andy Cohen, is hinting that the Latina firecracker from the Bronx, Jennifer Lopez will be returning to the show.

During this past season, Miss Perry kicked host Ryan Seacrest in the crotch, she bit one of the auditioning contestants, and she called fellow judge Luke Bryan a backwoods bumpkin.

When fellow judge Lionel Richie noted that he did not hear Katy say that, Luke yelled out that it was because he had gone to the bathroom to sneak a smoke and take a swig of VaVaVoom Vodka.