American Idol's Top Ten Includes An NFL Cheerleader

Saturday, 29 April 2023

Judge Luke Bryan says he feels Melody will be the 2023 American Idol winner.

HOLLYWOOD - (Spoof News) - After having thousands of young hopefuls audition and compete on "American Idol," the finalists are now down to 10.

Melody Brushbox, 24, a cheerleader for the Kansas City Chiefs is favored to make it into the top three.

Host Ryan Seacrest was so impressed that he forgot his scripted lines and began a spontaneous interpretive dance. Oh Ryan!

Melody performed the Miranda Lambert hit, "My Ass Is As Country As It Gets" while riding a unicycle and juggling flaming pineapples.

Miss Brushbox's performance has become an instant sensation on the internet, with many viewers claiming that her performance was "mind-blowing" and "life-changing." In fact, the mayor of Kansas City has declared a day in her honor, and the state of Missouri is considering changing its official motto to "The Show-Me Melody Brushbox State!"

When asked about her favorite fast food restaurant, Melody simply replied, "What, a burger?"

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

