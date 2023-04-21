American Idol Judge Katy Perry Has Had To Hire A Bodyguard Due To Thousands of Threats

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - BuzzFuzz has learned that the one and only "American Idol" judge with more bite than a piranha, Katy "The Vixen of Venom" Perry, has hired a personal bodyguard after receiving thousands of threatening letters and tweets.

While some fans are puzzled by Katy's newfound aggression, others say that they love seeing her unleash her inner Simon "The Sultan of Sarcasm" Cowell.

In recent weeks, Katy has taken no prisoners and insulted contestant after contestant. She called one poor girl a "Singing Volcano," because she was about as big as one and wearing a brown muumuu. Another unfortunate soul was dubbed a "Pretzel Stick" by the pop star due to her slim frame, lack of curves, and salty attitude.

But the real kicker came when Katy likened a farm boy from Kansas to having a singing voice that farmers might use to scare off wolves from their flocks.

One thing is for sure, the "American Idol" stage has never seen a judge quite like Katy Perry, and with a personal bodyguard by her side, it looks like she's not planning to hold back anytime soon.

EDITOR'S NOTE: We at BuzzFuzz don't condone threats of any kind. But hey, if you're gonna insult people on national television, you'd better be well be prepared for the consequences. Just ask Simon Cowell - we hear he sleeps with one eye open.