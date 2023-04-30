J.Lo and Pitbull's Sexually Sultry Song Is The Number 1 Song In The Nation

LOS ANGELES - (Spoof Satire) - The American Research Group has just announced that the latest single by Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull has rocketed to the top of the charts, knocking all other songs out of the way like a bull in a china shop.

The song, which was a collaboration between J.Lo, Pitbull, and Ringo Starr, is called "Let's Netflix and Chill."

Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Carlos "Chico" Perez, claims that the song is about cuddling up with your best buddies and watching reruns of The Office.

According to insiders, the lyrics were inspired by Pitbull's own snuggle sesh with his two backup singers, Tina Tuxedo and Sahara Shampoo. But don't worry, folks, it's all PG-rated stuff, with no ménage à trois or other naughty business. *PHEW*

J.Lo reportedly penned one of the verses, while Ringo provided the groovy marimba intro and the upbeat maracas lead, giving the song a unique sound that will have you tapping your feet and swaying your hips in no time.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was written while our staff members were indulging in a generous amount of caffeine and donuts. Therefore, we take no responsibility for any unintended consequences of reading this article, such as the sudden urge to dance like J.Lo or attempting to play the maracas with your feet.