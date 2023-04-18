One of The American Idol Contestants Is Severely Reprimanded For Touching Her Crotch During Her TV Performance – Much Like Hip Hop Artists Do

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 18 April 2023

image for One of The American Idol Contestants Is Severely Reprimanded For Touching Her Crotch During Her TV Performance – Much Like Hip Hop Artists Do
It looks like the nasty-acting girl blew her chances.

HOLLYWOOD - (Spoof News) - "American Idol" judges were left shocked and embarrassed after a recent performance by contestant Melanie Doorwax, according to National Rumblings writer Traci Diddle.

In her self-penned song, "Touch Me Where You Know I Want To Be Touched," Miss Doorwax stunned the audience when she unexpectedly grabbed her crotch, in a move reminiscent of Michael Jackson and rap artistes.

Afterwards, the show's producers confronted her about the incident, and Doorwax blamed her Katy Perry designer panties, claiming they had become wedged in her posterior.

"American Idol" insiders have since confirmed that Doorwax's antics have jeopardized her chances of winning the competition, leaving the judges and producers "fit to be tied."

SIDENOTE: Rumors suggest that Katy Perry has denied responsibility for the incident, stating, "I may be a designer, but I can't control what goes on under people's clothes."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

