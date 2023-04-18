HOLLYWOOD - (Spoof News) - "American Idol" judges were left shocked and embarrassed after a recent performance by contestant Melanie Doorwax, according to National Rumblings writer Traci Diddle.

In her self-penned song, "Touch Me Where You Know I Want To Be Touched," Miss Doorwax stunned the audience when she unexpectedly grabbed her crotch, in a move reminiscent of Michael Jackson and rap artistes.

Afterwards, the show's producers confronted her about the incident, and Doorwax blamed her Katy Perry designer panties, claiming they had become wedged in her posterior.

"American Idol" insiders have since confirmed that Doorwax's antics have jeopardized her chances of winning the competition, leaving the judges and producers "fit to be tied."

SIDENOTE: Rumors suggest that Katy Perry has denied responsibility for the incident, stating, "I may be a designer, but I can't control what goes on under people's clothes."