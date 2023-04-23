American Idol Judge, Katy Perry Seems To Have Weathered The Singing Show Scandal Storm

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 23 April 2023

image for American Idol Judge, Katy Perry Seems To Have Weathered The Singing Show Scandal Storm
The American Idol powers that be have told Katy to keep her foot OUT of her mouth.

LOS ANGELES - (Spoof News) - In a recent statement, Katy Perry's manager told Hearsay Today's Abby Yukon that the "I Kissed A Girl" singer has weathered the scandal storm.

According to Perry, her recent comments were never intended to insult any particular group of people. Neither fat people, nor thin people, okay?!

She claims that she was inspired by Simon Cowell's autobiography, "I'm Just a White T-Shirt Wearing Arrogant, Sarcastic Son of a Bitch," and got carried away while insulting the "American Idol" contestants.

Sources close to the show informed Perry that Jennifer Lopez is waiting in the wings should she ever feel the urge to become the female Simon Cowell or even the female Donald Trump.

"Well, we certainly hope Miss Perry has learned her lesson," said Yukon, "And we hope she doesn't inspire another female version of Trump to emerge. Marjorie Taylor Greene is one more than too many."■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

