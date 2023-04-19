The New Perfume By Jennifer Lopez Is Called Eau De Sexy Seductress

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 19 April 2023

image for The New Perfume By Jennifer Lopez Is Called Eau De Sexy Seductress
"Jennifer has the perfect body. Yummy!" -PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

LOS ANGELES - (Spoof News) - Bedroom Pillow Talk senior writer Carolina Chipotle, says that she recently bumped into J.Lo at The Guzzling Gnu Lounge in West Hollywood.

The two ladies shared a pitcher of Kiwi Margaritas, along with some Diet Sopapillas.

Miss Chipotle noted that Jenny from the Block looks more radiant and smokin' hot than ever.

J.Lo revealed that her new fragrance has just hit the stores and is called J.Lo's Eau De Sexy Seductress.

The sultry singer, dancer, actress, and marimba player also shared that the perfume will soon be available in 89 of the world's 196 countries, including exotic locations like Macadamia and Mookaslavia.

J.Lo also let slip that she's starting production on her latest flick, "Sleeping With Seattle," which will star Matthew McConaughey, Black Kitty Meow, Ronda Rousey, and Aaron Rodgers, and promises to be hotter than a jalapeño pepper eating contest.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

