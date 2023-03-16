Rupert Murdoch's Personal Assistant Says He Is Considering Selling Fox News to CNN

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - In breaking news out of "The Big Apple," BuzzFuzz is reporting that multi-billionaire Rupert Murdoch, who owns Fox News, is seriously considering selling Fox News; and the possible buyer is none other than Fox News competitor CNN.

BuzzFuzz reporter Taffeta Kixx commented that she spoke with Murdoch's longtime personal assistant and newly appointed "Love Advisor," Uma Tattabooma, 31.

Murdoch, who is 92, has allegedly been in an out-in-the-open affair with the stunning Tattabooma for the past 9 years.

Rupert's urologist says that at 92, RM needs to take the super duper powered version of Viagra, but the old codger is still quite sexually active and with a hot sensuous firecracker like Miss Tattabooma, it is no wonder.

Meanwhile, reports filtering out of the Fox News building state that the likes of GOP ass kissers like Sean "Fred Flintstone" Hannity, Laura "Trigger Face" Ingraham, and Greg "The Lagoon Creature" Gutfeld are all shaking in their underwear because they know if CNN does buy Fox, then they'll have to resort to their backup plan: working as the world's worst juggler at kids' birthday parties.