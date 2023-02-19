Fox news seeks new partnership with the department of energy

In news news, Fox News says Fox News is in search of a new agreement to replace the current one they have with the NRA.

As the NRA has fallen into bankruptcy with its reputation in shambles, Fox News looks to make a side deal to get out while the gettin’s still good.

As a spokesperson at Fox News put it, “How do you resist the influence of those scary crazy son-of-a-bitch fucks down there at the National Rifle Association? You do it by of course makin' a deal with someone that has an even bigger scarier son-of-a-bitch weapon. And those good ole boy family first fucks down at the US Department of Energy maintain just about the biggest fuckin’ weapon of all time, the bomb. So we’ll be friends with them now.”

When asked what will happen if things fall apart with the Department of Energy, the Fox News spokesperson responded, “Well then I guess we’ll just have to make a deal with God… Ah fuck never mind, who we kiddin'? She’ll never go for it. She doesn’t fuckin’ trust us. I guess we’ll just have to go crawlin’ back to the NRA.”