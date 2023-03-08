Tucker Carlson: The Titanic Made It Safely To New York

According to Trucker Carlson of Fox News, the Titanic safely made port in New York harbor. No icebergs anywhere, just a safe passage and no tragic role for Leonardo Di Caprio or Kate Winslet.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy gave Tucker Carlson and Fox News 41,000 hours of Capitol surveillance footage.

Though the whole world saw a mob of men wearing MAGA hats climbing walls, breaking down doors and windows, and beating and killing Capitol police officers trying to protect the building and elected officials inside, Tucker Carlson (with 20-20 vision) saw only a peaceful entrance of MAGA hat-wearing men attempting to gain access to the building.

One of the police officers who died the day following the insurrection was seen escorting QAnon shaman (the Trump supporter who wore head horns and carried a spear) and was described by Tucker as not appearing threatened.

Even Republicans were outraged by Tucker Carlson’s selective manipulation of the film. What Fox News and Tucker Carlson translate/manipulate into the news is a travesty of free speech, done for the green, but most of all, to appease the twice impeached Donald Trump.



So according to Tucker, January 6, 2021, was a nice day, and the Titanic made it to New York. Give that guy a raise.

Read more by this author: