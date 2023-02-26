Prince William Makes Thinning Hair Sexy

Who’d of thought?

Maybe Dorothy Parker said, “If you’re thin, you can get away with murder.”

Of course, she was directing her opinion about one’s dress and not the real thing of murder. Gisele Bundchen can wear a potato sack and look fashionable, but a fatso would look boo even in Armani. Wearing the potato sack and looking great is akin to getting away with murder.

Suddenly, there’s Prince Willian at the BAFTA Awards, wearing one of his velvet tux jackets, looking fashionable, slick, exuberant, with less hair than his father, and making thinning hair sexy.

No wonder she gave him a bun-pat!

Patrick Stewart comes to mind. Even Sean Connery as Harrison Ford’s father looked great. John Travolta (who should have received an Academy Award for his performance in Swordfish) finally gave up the hairpiece, and now looks real. And there's my Rolex salesman, actor Jason Statham, and everybody's baby, actor Vin Diesel.

But why do men with thinning hair start to grow hair on their faces as a substitute? Give it up, fella. It isn’t a substitute. It’s akin to the fat lady squeezing into a corset. Both are from different universes, but it's the same idea.

The wanna-be comb-over also doesn’t fool anyone. Another exercise to give up.

But Prince William marches about, taller than his father, with a neat tie knot, crisp white shirt, as proud as could be, a smile from ear to ear, thinning hair, looking downright terrific! And sexy!

Bravo!

