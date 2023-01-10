Another Bang-Up over the Palace. We paid a maid $20,000 pounds and got the whole story of how she heard the whole thing through a Keyhole. (Also got one of the Under Footman drunk and he corroborated her story. )

Harry clearly stated Willie tore a Necklace off his neck as they argued.

The big question is why was Harry wearing a Necklace?

Was he in his mother’s clothes while wearing the Necklace?

Was it a stolen Necklace of the Queen Mum?

And older brother Willie knows of Harry's Crossdressing Secret?

How many other secret 'Kinks' do the Royals know about?

Is it true Camilla doesn't wear underwear? Charles dyes the Royal 'Locks'? They have found Vibrators in the Palace bathrooms?

We asked some of Harry's military buddies from Afghanistan the Truth. After some drinks and money - they admitted they had always thought Harry was a little 'Off'.

He would sit around in his military Boxer briefs, sodden with liquor and sort of Flutter his eyes at them. (Would say he had eye infections to cover up - but a couple guys though his actions Suggestive.)

Anyway - just the Daily Slander bringing you complete coverage of Palace Affairs. (Integrity in journalism - our Motto.) - (Making Big Bucks - our Practice.)