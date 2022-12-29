King Charles III, Demands That His Two Bickering Sons Stop Feuding Like The Hatfields and McCoys

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The Lighthouse Press News reports that England's King Charles III, is fed up with the constant, on-going bickering between his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

According to LPN's Skippy Viperwater, Chas has even told them in no uncertain terms, that either they both stop acting like wrestling assholes and stop all of their incessant insults, or else he will cut them both out of his billion dollar will, plus he will reduce them down from princes to simple British subjects.

The BBC reports that Prince William said, that his mother, the late Queen Diane left him loads and loads of money so he doesn't give a shit.

Meanwhile Prince Harry stated that his grandmother, the late queen stipulated that he and his pussy-whipped brother are both to inherit $125 million, no ifs, ands or buts.

Buck House, (aka Buckingham Palace) reports that when KC III, heard what his two sons commented he simply shook his head, took a drink of his Stella Artois beer, and said, "Bloody blimey it all, true fucking dat."