William and Harry are lightweight scrapping siblings says Liam Gallagher

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Thursday, 5 January 2023

image for William and Harry are lightweight scrapping siblings says Liam Gallagher
Tell me when stops putting the thimble solo through the wah wah

Although not asked, Liam Gallagher has waded into discussions about the relationship between Prince William and Harry.

'Until you have toured the world singing Wonderwall countless times, don't tell me you have had a falling out' said Gallagher on the blog 'Music of the 1990s'.

'I remember when me and our kid went through all sorts. Those hours he spent putting backward theremin and fifty-seven guitar tracks down before I could bellow my first Suuuuunshiiiiiiine, they were great. Until you have stayed up three nights in a row with a bloke, and then thrown a tambourine at his head don't tell me you have had a falling out.'

'I miss Noel. Give us a call our kid, and let's put the band back together.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

