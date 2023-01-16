Buckingham Palace Hires The Italian Rock Band Flagrante Delicto To Play At Prince William's June Birthday Party

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 16 January 2023

image for Buckingham Palace Hires The Italian Rock Band Flagrante Delicto To Play At Prince William's June Birthday Party
Flagrante Delicto is the favorite band of French President Emmanuel Macron.

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Joaquin Cerveza, senior reporter for The Metro News Service has broken the story that the very popular rock band, Flagrante Delicto, who hail from Palermo, Italy have been signed to play at Prince William's birthday party in June, at Buckingham Palace.

Cerveza states that Wils and his wife Princess Kate are big fans of the Italian rockers, whose latest hit single, "I Kissed Her Veranda and Took Her To The Heights of Ecstasy" entered the Hot Rock Chart at 7 with a bullet.

SIDENOTE: When King Charles III, was asked if son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle would be attending he replied, that Harry and Meggy are much too busy appearing on American late night talk shows to leave the country."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

