Funny story written by Rob Barratt

Friday, 6 January 2023

image for When William hit Harry
When William hit Harry he fell to the floor
Smashing the dog bowl that lay by the door

But Harry stood up and said “What’s up old mate?”
Only to be felled by a left hook from Kate

He rallied again with a voice getting shriller
But this time was decked by a jab from Camilla

But he had watched “Rocky” and as he heard the bell ring
He got smacked in the face by a blow from the King

Charles cried “Never mind, it’s all good publicity
It’ll take the plebs’ minds off the price of electricity.

Now they hog all the headlines in all of the media
A privileged family which couldn’t be greedier

So it’s monarchs to you and it’s monarchs to me
As the feudal start feuding in 2023.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Kate MiddletonPrince HarryPrince William

