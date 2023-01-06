When William hit Harry

When William hit Harry he fell to the floor

Smashing the dog bowl that lay by the door

But Harry stood up and said “What’s up old mate?”

Only to be felled by a left hook from Kate

He rallied again with a voice getting shriller

But this time was decked by a jab from Camilla

But he had watched “Rocky” and as he heard the bell ring

He got smacked in the face by a blow from the King

Charles cried “Never mind, it’s all good publicity

It’ll take the plebs’ minds off the price of electricity.

Now they hog all the headlines in all of the media

A privileged family which couldn’t be greedier

So it’s monarchs to you and it’s monarchs to me

As the feudal start feuding in 2023.