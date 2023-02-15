Rap Star Gets Arrested – AGAIN – for Either Being Black or Writing a Song, Whatever Fits

Rising Rap Super Star, Homey B-Boy Pizza Slice Fresh Dope Gang Dog, has released his latest album, “Mass Shootie My Booty”, with a big hit that is making the police of America worried and nervous that people still don’t see them as “their friendly neighborhood police man or lady” and they refuse to accept the “serve and protect” idea as pertaining to anybody but the cops.

How does a cop arrest a rap star for his song lyrics? Freedom of speech only for some? Well, in America, cops will always find a reason to arrest a black person – even if they’re just walking down the street, minding their business – those aren’t the stories the cops will tell – no, no, just the ones where they look tough and good, like freedom fighters, as opposed to draconian behemoths protected by City Hall and the Supreme Court …

Sorry, some of Homey Pizza’s lyrics have inspired me to overthrow da man, muthaf – sorry, okay, let’s just get to the rap song that’s pissing off all the white man’s fuzz … kick it!

Killer Cop

At the traffic stop

The killer cop

Checks ID

Don’t like what he sees

Draws his gun

To have some fun

Taking everyone down

In the big big town

He’s out for blood

Wants to shed a flood

Behind his badge

He’s made the pledge

To put ‘em all

Against the wall

The killer cop

Don’t know how to stop

Killer cop

Ain’t gonna stop

Stop stop

The killer cop

Ready – set – fire

Killer for hire

Police renegade

Is highly paid

He sees life as minimal

Everyone’s a criminal

He’s the thin blue line

Who never does time

Racing the cruiser

A bit of a boozer

Just got divorced again

Bride shot him down with a pen

Kids hate their daddy

Call him a baddie

Takes out his anger

By creating danger

The diligent officer

Takes the better offer

Rises up the ranks

Gives his heart-felt thanks

Now he’s the top cop

Nothing in his way to stop

His brand of law

A bullet punch to the jaw

Shortly after writing this song, Homey Pizza got arrested – for the 27th time this month – and the police said he was arrested because he was … uh … dangerous to … uh … the law and people and goodness of society … something about Jesus … uh, but not because he was black, they swear – stop filming – you’re interfering in police business – gimmee that camera – it’s evidence – on the ground! Now! NOW!

End of report. America … the Land of Freedom of Speech. where even journalists get arrested live on camera … how’s Assange doing?