Rap Star Gets Arrested – AGAIN – for Either Being Black or Writing a Song, Whatever Fits

Rising Rap Super Star, Homey B-Boy Pizza Slice Fresh Dope Gang Dog, has released his latest album, “Mass Shootie My Booty”, with a big hit that is making the police of America worried and nervous that people still don’t see them as “their friendly neighborhood police man or lady” and they refuse to accept the “serve and protect” idea as pertaining to anybody but the cops.
How does a cop arrest a rap star for his song lyrics? Freedom of speech only for some? Well, in America, cops will always find a reason to arrest a black person – even if they’re just walking down the street, minding their business – those aren’t the stories the cops will tell – no, no, just the ones where they look tough and good, like freedom fighters, as opposed to draconian behemoths protected by City Hall and the Supreme Court …
Sorry, some of Homey Pizza’s lyrics have inspired me to overthrow da man, muthaf – sorry, okay, let’s just get to the rap song that’s pissing off all the white man’s fuzz … kick it!
Killer Cop
At the traffic stop
The killer cop
Checks ID
Don’t like what he sees
Draws his gun
To have some fun
Taking everyone down
In the big big town
He’s out for blood
Wants to shed a flood
Behind his badge
He’s made the pledge
To put ‘em all
Against the wall
The killer cop
Don’t know how to stop
Killer cop
Ain’t gonna stop
Stop stop
The killer cop
Ready – set – fire
Killer for hire
Police renegade
Is highly paid
He sees life as minimal
Everyone’s a criminal
He’s the thin blue line
Who never does time
Racing the cruiser
A bit of a boozer
Just got divorced again
Bride shot him down with a pen
Kids hate their daddy
Call him a baddie
Takes out his anger
By creating danger
The diligent officer
Takes the better offer
Rises up the ranks
Gives his heart-felt thanks
Now he’s the top cop
Nothing in his way to stop
His brand of law
A bullet punch to the jaw
Shortly after writing this song, Homey Pizza got arrested – for the 27th time this month – and the police said he was arrested because he was … uh … dangerous to … uh … the law and people and goodness of society … something about Jesus … uh, but not because he was black, they swear – stop filming – you’re interfering in police business – gimmee that camera – it’s evidence – on the ground! Now! NOW!
End of report. America … the Land of Freedom of Speech. where even journalists get arrested live on camera … how’s Assange doing?