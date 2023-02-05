The Chinese Spy Balloon Was Actually Delivering a Pizza To a Family In South Carolina

WATERMELON SEED, South Carolina - The White House has informed the US news media that unnamed sources from China have stated that the so called Chinese spy balloon, that was shot down by an American F-14 fighter jet, was merely delivering a large pepperoni pizza to a family in the coastal town of Watermelon Seed, South Carolina.

FBI agents informed President Biden, that although the balloon did appear to look like your standard, every day, run-of-the-mill spy balloon, it was in fact a balloon-type drone owned by Pizza Hut.

Upon a thorough investigation, the FBI ascertained that the spy balloon was really not a spy balloon at all. So the US government will pay Pizza Hut for the damages.

SIDENOTE: Pizza Hut was the first fast food chain to develop and implement the food delivery balloon drone. McDonalds, KFC, Taco Bell, and Whataburger will all soon follow suit.