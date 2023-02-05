The Chinese Spy Balloon Was Actually Delivering a Pizza To a Family In South Carolina

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 5 February 2023

image for The Chinese Spy Balloon Was Actually Delivering a Pizza To a Family In South Carolina
Ladies and gentlemen - The mystery has been solved.

WATERMELON SEED, South Carolina - The White House has informed the US news media that unnamed sources from China have stated that the so called Chinese spy balloon, that was shot down by an American F-14 fighter jet, was merely delivering a large pepperoni pizza to a family in the coastal town of Watermelon Seed, South Carolina.

FBI agents informed President Biden, that although the balloon did appear to look like your standard, every day, run-of-the-mill spy balloon, it was in fact a balloon-type drone owned by Pizza Hut.

Upon a thorough investigation, the FBI ascertained that the spy balloon was really not a spy balloon at all. So the US government will pay Pizza Hut for the damages.

SIDENOTE: Pizza Hut was the first fast food chain to develop and implement the food delivery balloon drone. McDonalds, KFC, Taco Bell, and Whataburger will all soon follow suit.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

