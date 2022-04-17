Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveals Her Brand New Pussy Tattoo

BALTIMORE, Maryland - (Satire News) - Cong. Marjorie Taylor Greene was in Baltimore for an appointment with her gynecologist.

Boom Boom News has learned that MTG has an ingrown nipple that she is getting looked at (the left one).

BBN's Hacienda Fiddle remarked that having recently texted with one of the most hated congresswomen in history, she was informed that she recently got a brand new pussy tattoo, on her visit to Tijuana, Mexico.

The tattoo is actually of a pussy (cat) and it is located on her right thigh. She said she got it in honor of her rescue cat, "Pussywillow."

The dishwater blonde ex-girlfriend of Donald Trump, Matt Gaetz, and Greg Gutfeld said that at 47, she truly feels that she is starting to go through the change of life, since she has become extremely grouchy, angry, bitter, and sexually frustrated.

Marjorie confessed that she recently purchased a Chinese vibrator from Hong Kong, named The Hong Kong Gong Dong, that vibrates at 107 revolutions per minute.