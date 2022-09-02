LONDON - (UK News) - After five decades, her majesty's intimate tattoo has finally been revealed. Tickety Boo News writer Grover Buck broke the story, which he says has been verified by the queen's BFF, Piers Morgan.

Buck made it known that QE got the tattoo when she visited Portugal back in 1972.

The ink art depicts a British World War II Spitfire plane and it is located on the monarch's bikini line.

Morgan revealed that the queen is quite upset that the tattoo story has come out and she is seriously considering hiring a lawyer and suing Tickety Boo, Grover Buck, and even Simon Cowell.

[PUBLISHER'S NOTE: Simon Cowell (?).]