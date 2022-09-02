Queen Elizabeth's Intimate Tattoo Is Revealed

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 2 September 2022

image for Queen Elizabeth's Intimate Tattoo Is Revealed
QE is so upset at the tattoo revelation that she's considering talking to Brooklyn mob boss, Salvatore Goombalini.

LONDON - (UK News) - After five decades, her majesty's intimate tattoo has finally been revealed. Tickety Boo News writer Grover Buck broke the story, which he says has been verified by the queen's BFF, Piers Morgan.

Buck made it known that QE got the tattoo when she visited Portugal back in 1972.

The ink art depicts a British World War II Spitfire plane and it is located on the monarch's bikini line.

Morgan revealed that the queen is quite upset that the tattoo story has come out and she is seriously considering hiring a lawyer and suing Tickety Boo, Grover Buck, and even Simon Cowell.

[PUBLISHER'S NOTE: Simon Cowell (?).]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Queen Elizabeth IITattoos

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more