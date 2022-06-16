Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Is Not Planning On Getting A Tattoo On Her Ass With Elon Musk's Name

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 16 June 2022

image for Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Is Not Planning On Getting A Tattoo On Her Ass With Elon Musk's Name
Marjorie Taylor Greene told Anderson Cooper that Trump still texts her at least seven times a day; sometimes twelve.

BALTIMORE - (Satire News) - The word coming out of Marjorie Taylor's Greene's lips of love is that she wants to put an end to the rumor that she will be getting a tattoo on her ass.

MTG, said that, she thinks that the viciously vicious butt tattoo rumor was started by either Matt "Potato Head" Gaetz, "Moscow" Mitch McConnell, or maybe even Rudy "The Swamp Creature" Giuliani.

Marjorie, said that although she does think that Elon is hot, sexy, and of course rich-as-hell, she is not planning on getting a tattoo on her ass with his name.

She did want it known that if Musk wants to call her and ask her out on a date, or perhaps just engage in a bit of hanky-panky, that she will certainly not say no.

The dishwater blonde congresswoman then remarked that to be honest, she hasn't been boinked in at least 36-hours, so her hooha is positively ready for some salami-donut action.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

