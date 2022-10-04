Trump Sues CNN for $474 Million And .62 Cents

Well, he has to pay for his second-string lawyers with something. But the joke is: He’s suing for defamation? Is this from the same guy who said he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and get away with it? Or said he wouldn’t assault the accuser because she wasn’t pretty enough?

What could CNN have said about Donald Trump? That Donald had to go on a diet? They called him fatty?

Trump is accusing CNN of defamation. But what did CNN say? And, what could be worse than having a one-night sex stand with a porn star the same week Trump's wife gave birth to his child?

Not that it would have been acceptable to have had a one-night sex stand with a nun!

He’s suing for punitive damages claiming the network carried out a campaign of libel and slander against him.

Boo-hoo, big boy, you’ll have to prove that it was slander.

Or, as William Shakespeare wrote: You cannot sue when the truth is registered about you; you would be 5th Avenue assassin.

Or maybe that was written by Hillary Clinton.

Trump will have to take the stand and answer questions, and he won’t be able to take the 5th. CNN lawyers may ask him about Stormy Daniels. Or about his tax records, and whether they were still being audited?

And how about taking Putin’s word about not meddling in Trump's election, but ignoring the 8 US Security Agencies saying otherwise and throwing those 8 Agencies under the bus?

Spoof News predicts Trump will not even win the .62 cents! Or, as Shakespeare wrote, Bus fare.

Or maybe it was Hillary Clinton?

