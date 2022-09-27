The Warden At Sing Sing Prison Says That He Will Be Glad To Accomodate The Adult Members of The Law-Breaking Trump Family

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 27 September 2022

image for The Warden At Sing Sing Prison Says That He Will Be Glad To Accomodate The Adult Members of The Law-Breaking Trump Family
Las Vegas is giving 9 to 1 odds that the three Trump "Kids" will be joining their daddy in prison.

OSSINING, New York - (Satire News) - The Watchdog News Agency has just learned that the warden of Sing Sing Prison, has informed Donald Trump that he will be glad to make arrangements to accomodate Mr. Trump and his three adult children, Donald Jr. (aka "Dopey"), Eric (aka "Goofy"), and Ivanka (aka "The Giraffe) at his place of business (prison).

The Trumptard, according to WNA's Dylan Fresco, replied that there is no way that he or any of his children will be setting foot in prison, ever.

Fresco said that the warden told him (Fresco) that he is willing to bet him (Trump) that by Christmas, he (Trump) and his three grown tax-evading, scamming, misappropriation of funds family will all be having TV dinners in cold damp Sing Sing Prison. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

