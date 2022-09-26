Donald "The Trumpturd" Trump and Ron "Demented" DeSantis Are Fighting Like Dogs and Cats

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 26 September 2022

image for Donald "The Trumpturd" Trump and Ron "Demented" DeSantis Are Fighting Like Dogs and Cats
The "Pussy Grabber" and The "Douche Bag" back when they were still "Pee-Pee Pals."

CHICAGO - (US Satire) - In a political fight, brawl, and knock-down drag out fight between Trump and DeSantis, Wyatt St. Yuma with The Chicago Daily Wind Newspaper says that every single Democrat in America is smiling from ear-to-ear.

He also noted that millions of former Trumpsters (Trump die-hard supporters) have now abandoned the "Pussy Grabber" and are now in the camp of DeSantis "The Douche Bag."

One member of the long gone "Trump Forever Movement" Lulu Beth Quackfux, 59, of Duck Dung, Alabama, said "Hell I juiced ta like Trumpy, even iffin he did grab a hold of a lotta gal's beavers, but hell some of his bitches (like me) simply needed a feller ta be grabbin' our pussies ju know whats I mean jellybean?"

And over in Ron The Used Tampon's camp, his female followers say that he is 7 times more handsomer than the Trumptard and about 200 pounds less fatter.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

