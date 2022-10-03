BILLINGSGATE POST: New York State Judge Horacio Humbert, after disconnecting his hearing aid, sentenced Donald Trump to six month of listening to uninterrupted wailing by Gospel singer Cristy Lane. Some of Lane’s recordings include One Day at a Time, I Believe in Angels, Footprints in the Sand and It’s Been Lonely in the Saddle Since My Horse Died.

The lyrics of I Believe In Angels, seemed especially appropriate, explained the judge.

I have a dream, a song to sing

To help me cope with anything

If you see the wonder of a fairy tale

You can take the future even if you fail…

Cristy Lane is 82 years old, and is easily recognized for her mournful eyes and bee-hive hairdo. But her timeless songs of hope and faith still resonate in this age where cheating, lying and stealing are commonplace. Even in Washington, which had largely remained pure until Joe Biden was elected President, her message still brings tears to Nancy Poozleosi and other Democrats looking for a better life in the hereafter.

Will listening to these songs affect the way Donald Trump does business? Only time will tell.

Dr. Slim: “If Cristy Lane didn’t exist, would her songs still be timeless?”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. Better minds than yours have pondered that question.”