Gov. Ron DeSantis Tells 27,000 Screaming Admirers That Flamingo Shit Has More Brains Than Trump The Pussy Grabbing Traitor

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 28 September 2022

image for Gov. Ron DeSantis Tells 27,000 Screaming Admirers That Flamingo Shit Has More Brains Than Trump The Pussy Grabbing Traitor
Trump The Racist is going to have done to him, exactly what he did to Stormy Daniels and lots of other women.

PENSACOLA, Florida - (Satire News) - The biggest political feud to come down the pike in a month of Sundays is centered in The Plywood State of Florida.

Gov. DeSantis and Donald Trump used to be asshole buddies, but now they cannot even stand hearing each other's name.

DeSantis has made it crystal clear that he is going to be the next Republican presidential candidate, and Trump has told him that 82-year-old Nancy Pelosi has a better chance of getting pregnant.

To which DeSantis replied that he (Trump) can forget about being the GOP candidate, because his wrinkled old orange ass is going to be sitting in a dry, dark, damp Sing Sing cell trying to keep from becoming some perverted inmate's "Piece of Ass."

SIDENOTE: DeSantis most recent political rally attracted 27,000 enthusiastic supporters and he quickly let his fans know that flaming shit has more brains than his opponent Don The Pussy-Grabber.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

